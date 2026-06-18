Damaging winds leave thousands without power

It's been a turbulent day for the weather in Rochester and other parts of upstate New York.



That has included strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds, and in Central New York, tornado watches and warnings.



By 2:30 p.m., nearly 25,000 customers of Rochester Gas and Electric in Monroe and Wayne counties were without power.



Some roads were closed due to fallen trees and downed power lines.



Blustery conditions will continue through this evening, with high wind warnings in place for Monroe and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

