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Damaging winds leave thousands without power

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT

It's been a turbulent day for the weather in Rochester and other parts of upstate New York. 
 
That has included strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds, and in Central New York, tornado watches and warnings. 
 
By 2:30 p.m., nearly 25,000 customers of Rochester Gas and Electric in Monroe and Wayne counties were without power. 
 
Some roads were closed due to fallen trees and downed power lines. 
 
Blustery conditions will continue through this evening, with high wind warnings in place for Monroe and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.  
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams