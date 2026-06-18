Two Masai giraffes are being relocated from Seneca Park Zoo

Seneca Park Zoo is saying farewell to two of its popular animals.

A pair of Masai giraffes will be relocated to other zoos, under a recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan Program.

The program manages genetic diversity among species through a breeding and transfer plan.

In a Facebook post, Seneca Park Zoo urged visitors to stop by to see Elliot and Olmsted before they leave Rochester in the coming days.

Olmsted was born at the local zoo in 2022. Elliot was transferred to Rochester from San Diego Safari Park in 2024.

Three Masai giraffes will remain at Seneca Park Zoo's "Animals of the Savanna" habitat.