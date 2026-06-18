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Two Masai giraffes are being relocated from Seneca Park Zoo

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:47 PM EDT

Seneca Park Zoo is saying farewell to two of its popular animals.

A pair of Masai giraffes will be relocated to other zoos, under a recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan Program.

The program manages genetic diversity among species through a breeding and transfer plan.

In a Facebook post, Seneca Park Zoo urged visitors to stop by to see Elliot and Olmsted before they leave Rochester in the coming days.

Olmsted was born at the local zoo in 2022. Elliot was transferred to Rochester from San Diego Safari Park in 2024.

Three Masai giraffes will remain at Seneca Park Zoo's "Animals of the Savanna" habitat.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams