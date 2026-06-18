Danielle Ponder on her new song, 'Power'

WXXI News

International music star and Rochester native Danielle Ponder is back in town. She'll headline the Rochester Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, where she'll perform her new song, "Power."

Ponder has signed to Dead Oceans, in partnership with Phoebe Bridgers.

She joins us on "Connections" this hour to discuss the new song and a trip to Senegal that inspired it, her craft, songwriting in the current moment, and more.

Our guest:

