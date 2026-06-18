Freedom Walk examines Rochester's role on the Underground Railroad

WXXI News

Rochester was a noted stop on the Underground Railroad, and now, you can be part of an event retracing a route from Maryland to Canada.

#FreedomWalk2026 is passing through Rochester this week. Participants making the 750-mile journey stop in various communities to collect narratives from the people who live there.

In advance of Juneteenth — and on the 250th anniversary of American independence — our guests from Freedom Walk help us understand what we can learn about the history of abolition, Rochester's role in the fight for freedom, and what it all means in 2026.

In studio:

