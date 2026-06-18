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Connections

Danielle Ponder on her new song, 'Power'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT
The back of a woman's head. Her hair is in intricate braids and she is wearing hoop earrings. The word "POWER" is over the photo in yellow text.
Provided

12:00: Danielle Ponder on her new song, 'Power'

1:00: Freedom Walk examines Rochester's role on the Underground Railroad

International music star and Rochester native Danielle Ponder is back in town. She'll headline the Rochester Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, where she'll perform her new song, "Power." Ponder has signed to Dead Oceans, in partnership with Phoebe Bridgers. She joins us on "Connections" this hour to discuss the new song and a trip to Senegal that inspired it, her craft, songwriting in the current moment, and more. Our guest:

  • Danielle Ponder, singer-songwriter 

Then in our second hour, Rochester was a noted stop on the Underground Railroad, and now, you can be part of an event retracing a route from Maryland to Canada. #FreedomWalk2026 is passing through Rochester this week. Participants making the 750-mile journey stop in various communities to collect narratives from the people who live there. In advance of Juneteenth — and on the 250th anniversary of American independence — our guests from Freedom Walk help us understand what we can learn about the history of abolition, Rochester's role in the fight for freedom, and what it all means in 2026. In studio:

  • Anthony Cohen, historian and founder for Freedom Walk
  • Judy Wellman, executive director of the 1816 Farmington Quaker Meetinghouse
  • Norm Strothers, tour guide with AKWAABA: The Heritage Associates Inc. 
  • Christine L. Ridarsky, historian for Rochester and Monroe County

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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