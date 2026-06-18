Juneteenth Festival set for Friday and Saturday

The 2026 Rochester Juneteenth Festival will take place this weekend at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Chestnut and Court streets.

The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and on that day will feature an elders circle, education on the history and significance of Juneteenth, performers, entertainment, and announcements of funding for Black-led initiatives. Musician Senojfromtheroc will be the day's headliner.

On Saturday, the festival starts at 11 a.m with a parade that starts at State and Main streets and ends at the park. There will be performances from noon to 8 p.m., and Danielle Ponder will headline at 7 p.m.

Information on the parade route and performance schedules are available on the Rochester Area Community Foundation's website. The foundation is partnering with the Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission to put on the festival.

Throughout both days, there will be more than 75 vendors offering food, information, merchandise, and more. Admission is free.

Juneteenth is on June 19 and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. While Rochester's festival is more than two decades old, this is the first year it has spanned two days.