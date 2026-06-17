Iranian Americans react to the deal
With the Trump administration trumpeting the end of the war in Iran, we sit down with local Iranian Americans.
Our panelists did not all agree on whether to support or oppose this war at the outset. How do they feel about it now? What are the prospects for freedom and human rights in their native Iran? We explore it.
In studio:
- Ghazal Dehghani, senior lecturer at RIT
- Shahin Monshipour, former instructor of anthropology and sociology and founder of the International Culture and Arts Network and Seemorq
- Pouya Seifzadeh, Ph.D., associate professor of strategy in the School of Business at SUNY Geneseo; and local business owner of Funtastic Adventure Park, Bounce Hopper, and Ontario Play & Cafe