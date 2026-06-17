'Superteams' explores how to reduce burnout and increase team performance

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What do the best teams do differently?

It's a question that's at the heart of a new book by social psychologist Ron Friedman. In "Superteams," Friedman explains what the research says about the most successful teams. Spoiler alert: those teams aren't the ones that collaborate the most, get along best, or have fancy office perks. The best teams, as Friedman writes, balance collaboration with focused individual work, phase out useless meetings, and reduce burnout — all while increasing productivity.

Friedman joins us for the hour to discuss what we can learn from the "Succession" writers' room, ABBA's recording studio, and the labs of Nobel Prize-winning scientists.

In studio: