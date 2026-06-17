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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

'Superteams' explores how to reduce burnout and increase team performance

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:01 PM EDT
Two smiling men in a radio talk studio: A man at left is sitting and has very short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a blue button-down shirt, and jeans. He is holding a red book with the title "Superteams" in yellow. A man standing at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, a blue plaid suit coat, and jeans.
Megan Mack
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WXXI News
Ron Friedman with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 17, 2026
WXXI News

What do the best teams do differently?

It's a question that's at the heart of a new book by social psychologist Ron Friedman. In "Superteams," Friedman explains what the research says about the most successful teams. Spoiler alert: those teams aren't the ones that collaborate the most, get along best, or have fancy office perks. The best teams, as Friedman writes, balance collaboration with focused individual work, phase out useless meetings, and reduce burnout — all while increasing productivity.

Friedman joins us for the hour to discuss what we can learn from the "Succession" writers' room, ABBA's recording studio, and the labs of Nobel Prize-winning scientists.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams