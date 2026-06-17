Officers seize 75 animals from home in Chili

Lollypop Farm's humane law enforcement officers seized 72 cats and two dogs from a home in Chili after an investigation into alleged animal cruelty and neglect.

Officers executed a warrant at the Bellmawr Drive property on Tuesday. They removed the animals based on the conditions they observed during their investigation and to protect their health and well-being, according to a news release.

The animals were taken to Lollypop Farm to receive veterinary exams and care.

Lollypop Farm activated its Animal Emergency Response Team to help with the safe handling of the animals, documenting conditions, coordinating transportation, and other tasks, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.