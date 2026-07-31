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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Veterans on the U.S.-Iran war and what is owed to American service members

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 31, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
Four men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has very short blonde hair and is wearing a dark suit, white button-down shirt, blue tie and black shoes; a balding man front right is wearing eyeglasses, a dark grey button-down shirt. blue jeans and white sneakers; a balding man back left is wearing eyeglasses and a white button-down shirt; a balding man back right is wearing a white polo shirt with a dark blue collar.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Nicholas Stefanovic, (background) John White and Gregg Sadwick with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 31, 2026
WXXI News

With the U.S.-Iran ceasefire falling apart — and as the war expands — what is owned to American service members and their families in terms of communication, level setting, and what an end game would look like?

We discuss that question with local veterans.

In studio:

  • Gregg Sadwick, U.S Navy veteran, former congressional candidate, and president of Solid Surfaces NY and Flower City Collision
  • Nicholas Stefanovic, veteran and director of veteran services for Monroe County
  • John White, former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and Vietnam combat vet

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams