Veterans on the U.S.-Iran war and what is owed to American service members
With the U.S.-Iran ceasefire falling apart — and as the war expands — what is owned to American service members and their families in terms of communication, level setting, and what an end game would look like?
We discuss that question with local veterans.
In studio:
- Gregg Sadwick, U.S Navy veteran, former congressional candidate, and president of Solid Surfaces NY and Flower City Collision
- Nicholas Stefanovic, veteran and director of veteran services for Monroe County
- John White, former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and Vietnam combat vet