Dominoes bring together family, friends, and strangers at Puerto Rican Festival

For more than 20 years, Alfred Burgos has helped organized a staple of the Puerto Rican Festival: the dominoes tournament.

A Rochesterian of Puerto Rican descent, Burgos started the tournament with a few tables, a few chairs and some simple invitations for people to play near the booth for his business, Burgos Income Tax.

“It's a friendship game in our community, and people, they're very good at it,” Burgos said. “It's not a very simple game. It could be very simple, but very complex. Just like in chess or checkers.”

The tournament has consistently drawn friends, coworkers and family members of all ages for a day of competition and fun.

“It's a family game,” Burgos said. “It doesn't cost a lot to buy the dominoes themselves. You get a table and you get four chairs, and you just put the dominoes out there.”

Dominoes is played with four players, two on each team, and combines math and strategy. The game holds cultural significance throughout Latin America and South American, though the rules and style of play vary by country and community.

José Luis Antonetti, 56, has been playing dominoes for about 30 years, and he’s competed in the dominoes tournament for a few years. Speaking in Spanish, he said the game’s cultural significance is what interests him.

“It’s a game to share with the family and learn to count numbers,” Antonetti said. “If you know the right number, you can figure out who has the tile.”

First and second place winners receive trophies and money, including bragging rights.

The tournament is one of many cultural traditions featured at the 56th annual Puerto Rican Festival, which drew thousands of attendees, according to festival organizers.

Other festival attractions included an expanded educational area for children and the Casita, inspired by the house set that Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny used during his tour as a tribute to the island.

