Jose Sandoval

Jose reports on Latino communities in the Finger Lakes region for WXXI News as a Report for America corps member.

Prior to joining WXXI News, Jose acted as the bilingual local All Things Considered host and general assignment reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio, where he reported on elections, language access, and contributed to BPR’s award-winning Hurricane Helene coverage.

His journalism career started as a producer for the Hola initiative at WNIJ and later as an intern with NPR’s content development team. An Illinoisan, Jose enjoys hiking, playing basketball, and listening to music from artists like J. Cole, Feid, and Bad Bunny.

Reach him at jsandoval@wxxi.org.