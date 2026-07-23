A community survey hopes to show demand for nonstop flights between Rochester and San Juan

Angel Sánchez says a nonstop flight to his native Puerto Rico would mean everything.

“We go through a lot of trouble to get to Puerto Rico, sometimes taking two or three flights just to reach our island,” Sanchez said, speaking in Spanish.

Sánchez, who has lived in Rochester for 15 years, may get his wish.

A public survey recently launched that aims to show airlines there is demand to add a nonstop route between Rochester and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Monroe County officials, community leaders, and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport are behind the survey, which began circulating last week .

A nonstop flight could have a significant impact on Rochester’s Puerto Rican population. According to a 2018 study done by the nonprofits Ibero American Action League and La Cumbre, Puerto Ricans make up 69% of the Hispanic population in Monroe County.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport is currently the closest airport offering nonstop flights to Puerto Rico.

According to Andrew Moore, director of the Rochester airport, San Juan is by far the top Caribbean destination for Rochester travelers. He said the airport averages about 67 passengers a day traveling there, especially during the winter and spring. The second-most popular Caribbean destination for local flyers is Cancun, Mexico, with about 35 passengers a day.

Rose Mateo also frequently travels to Puerto Rico. Speaking to WXXI News at a recent Concerts by the Shore Latino Night , she said a nonstop flight would be "perfect."

“Now, if you want to go straight (to the island), you have to travel to a whole other city in order to take a direct flight," Mateo said. "There’s so many cancellations with flights, it's gonna be convenient for the community.”

The survey is only the beginning of the process to bring nonstop service to Rochester. Moore said adding a new route requires airlines that are willing to operate the flights.

"Airlines need to consider the cost of fuel, labor costs, and sequencing their planes accordingly for a flight that's going to be over four hours each way," Moore said. "So that's a big planning and logistics issue that the airlines need to consider.”

Moore added that airlines don't make their decisions overnight or quickly, but he hopes the survey will provide him with data to demonstrate community demand for the nonstop service.