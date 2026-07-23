Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about New York's 2026-2027 budget.

Our guest this hour is Assemblymember Sarah Clark. Her Childcare Capacity Expansion Bill — co-sponsored by Senator Samra Brouk — recently passed the Assembly and Senate and is waiting on the governor's desk.

Clark weighs in on how the bill would help address the state's childcare shortage, and she shares her take on a number of other budget items. You can join the discussion and ask her your questions about state business.

In studio:

