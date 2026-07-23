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Connections
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Connections

Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
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WXXI News
Sarah Clark with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 23, 2026
WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about New York's 2026-2027 budget.

Our guest this hour is Assemblymember Sarah Clark. Her Childcare Capacity Expansion Bill — co-sponsored by Senator Samra Brouk — recently passed the Assembly and Senate and is waiting on the governor's desk.

Clark weighs in on how the bill would help address the state's childcare shortage, and she shares her take on a number of other budget items. You can join the discussion and ask her your questions about state business.

In studio:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams