Proposals now being sought for $225 million Rochester-Monroe initiative

New York state is now accepting project proposals to share in the $225 million Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday after receiving sign-off from the regional economic development board. Funding will be awarded on a rolling basis.

Local elected officials have flagged renovations to ESL Ballpark as their top priority — eying a permanent, year-round events space, creating an on-site museum or restaurant, and a wrap-around concourse allowing fans to watch games from the outfield.

Other wish-list investments include the former Vacuum Oil site along the Genesee River, and overhaul of the county’s public safety and public service emergency communications and additional investments in the Inner Loop North redevelopment.

Members of the state delegation, in statements accompanying the governor’s announcement, called for investments in neighborhoods and green spaces, with Assemblymember Sarah Clark saying the funding “gives our community a rare opportunity to make investments that will shape the next generation of growth across Rochester and Monroe County.”

Proposals will be judged based on economic benefits, visibility and accessibility, long-term viability and having a clear path to leverage additional investment.

Hochul said the initiative, coupled with $75 million committed to the planned High Falls State park, brings the state’s capital investment in the area to nearly $560 million since she took office in 2021. Other major investments include $100 million for the Inner Loop North project, $60 million for the downtown convention center and $50 million for the Strong Hospital Emergency Tower.

“This new initiative will build on that progress, keep the momentum going in Rochester and strengthen communities across Upstate,” Hochul said in a statement.