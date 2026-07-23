12:00: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Are the boys okay?

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about New York's 2026-2027 budget. Our guest this hour is Assemblymember Sarah Clark. Her Childcare Capacity Expansion Bill — co-sponsored by Senator Samra Brouk — recently passed the Assembly and Senate and is waiting on the governor's desk. Clark weighs in on how the bill would help address the state's childcare shortage, and she shares her take on a number of other budget items. You can join the discussion and ask her your questions about state business. In studio:



Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. An increasing number of American boys and young men are “t-maxxing” — taking testosterone when they don’t have a medical reason. They are motivated by social media influencers who tend to say that marriage is for weak men, physical dominance is key, and environmental and social concerns are not masculine. But surveys show that young men are struggling badly. We examine the issues in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:



Joseph Henderson, Ph.D., visiting faculty member at the University of Vermont

Shawndel N. Fraser, environmental psychologist and field researcher

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.