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Connections

Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:01 AM EDT
A smiling woman with long blonde hair stands in front of an American flag wearing a navy blue blazer and shirt.
Provided
Sarah Clark

12:00: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Are the boys okay?

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about New York's 2026-2027 budget. Our guest this hour is Assemblymember Sarah Clark. Her Childcare Capacity Expansion Bill — co-sponsored by Senator Samra Brouk — recently passed the Assembly and Senate and is waiting on the governor's desk. Clark weighs in on how the bill would help address the state's childcare shortage, and she shares her take on a number of other budget items. You can join the discussion and ask her your questions about state business. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. An increasing number of American boys and young men are “t-maxxing” — taking testosterone when they don’t have a medical reason. They are motivated by social media influencers who tend to say that marriage is for weak men, physical dominance is key, and environmental and social concerns are not masculine. But surveys show that young men are struggling badly. We examine the issues in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

  • Joseph Henderson, Ph.D., visiting faculty member at the University of Vermont 
  • Shawndel N. Fraser, environmental psychologist and field researcher

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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