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See the damage after fire destroys Bauman's farm market

WXXI News
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:10 AM EDT
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
1 of 5  — baumans crop.jpg
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
Beth Adams / WXXI News
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
2 of 5  — baumans crop3.jpg
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
Beth Adams / WXXI News
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
3 of 5  — baumans crop2.jpg
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
Beth Adams / WXI News
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
4 of 5  — baumans crop4.jpg
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
Beth Adams / WXXI News
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
5 of 5  — baumans crop5.jpg
A fire on July 22, 2026, destroyed the Bauman's farm market building off Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.
Beth Adams / WXXI News

An overnight fire destroyed the Bauman's Farm Market building in Penfield.

"We are incredibly grateful that everyone is safe. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all of the firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, and first responders who responded so quickly," reads a post on the business webpage.

Bauman's farms have been in business since 19008, and a landmark of sorts on Five Mile Line Road. The family farm spans 200 acres across Penfield and Webster.

"Right now, we are taking things one step at a time and assessing what comes next," the family posted on Instagram.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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