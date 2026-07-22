See the damage after fire destroys Bauman's farm market

An overnight fire destroyed the Bauman's Farm Market building in Penfield.

"We are incredibly grateful that everyone is safe. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all of the firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, and first responders who responded so quickly," reads a post on the business webpage.

Bauman's farms have been in business since 19008, and a landmark of sorts on Five Mile Line Road. The family farm spans 200 acres across Penfield and Webster.

"Right now, we are taking things one step at a time and assessing what comes next," the family posted on Instagram.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.