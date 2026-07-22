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Connections

Getting a job – and keeping a job – is not what it used to be

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 22, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
A woman with long dark hair sits with her head in her hands at a desk covered in devices and papers.
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12:00: Getting a job – and keeping a job – is not what it used to be

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Let's talk about (not having) sex

Unexpected job loss. Chaos in the workforce. Changing rules. The work environment for teens and 20-somethings looks a lot different than it did for previous generations. Fewer than half of Americans age 17-19 have held a job. That can lead to friction with their first employers. Chitra Nawbatt writes often on how the youngest adults can navigate a much more difficult space than their parents found. Her book, "The CodeBreaker Mindset," explores how to turn problems into advantages. She’s a guest this week at the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, and this hour, she joins us on "Connections." In studio:

  • Chitra Nawbatt, investor, growth advisor, podcast host, and author of "The CodeBreaker Mindset"
  • Ian Mortimer, D.B.A., president of the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. In this episode, we talk with sex therapist Eleni Economides. She says she hears it all the time: Clients aren’t having sex. Some want to have more; some dread sex. The struggles are real, and she takes us through what the audience can learn about libido, desire, and healthy relationships. Our guest:

  • Eleni Economides, LMFT, CST, licensed marriage and family therapist, AASECT-certified sex therapist, and sex and intimacy coach for women

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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