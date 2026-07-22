12:00: Getting a job – and keeping a job – is not what it used to be

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Let's talk about (not having) sex

Unexpected job loss. Chaos in the workforce. Changing rules. The work environment for teens and 20-somethings looks a lot different than it did for previous generations. Fewer than half of Americans age 17-19 have held a job. That can lead to friction with their first employers. Chitra Nawbatt writes often on how the youngest adults can navigate a much more difficult space than their parents found. Her book, "The CodeBreaker Mindset," explores how to turn problems into advantages. She’s a guest this week at the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, and this hour, she joins us on "Connections." In studio:



Chitra Nawbatt, investor, growth advisor, podcast host, and author of "The CodeBreaker Mindset"

Ian Mortimer, D.B.A., president of the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. In this episode, we talk with sex therapist Eleni Economides. She says she hears it all the time: Clients aren’t having sex. Some want to have more; some dread sex. The struggles are real, and she takes us through what the audience can learn about libido, desire, and healthy relationships. Our guest:



Eleni Economides, LMFT, CST, licensed marriage and family therapist, AASECT-certified sex therapist, and sex and intimacy coach for women

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.