Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

WXXI News

The new state budget was nearly two months late when it was passed, and New York lawmakers are sharing their perspectives on the process, what's included, and what they think is missing.

This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Josh Jensen. He discusses his take on healthcare spending, the statewide moratorium on large-scale data centers, and more.

You can join the discussion and ask Assemblymember Jensen your questions about state business.

In studio:

