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Connections
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Connections

Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 21, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short red hair and a red beard and is wearing a black polo shirt with thin white stripes; a balding man at right is wearing a bright blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Josh Jensen with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 21, 2026
WXXI News

The new state budget was nearly two months late when it was passed, and New York lawmakers are sharing their perspectives on the process, what's included, and what they think is missing.

This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Josh Jensen. He discusses his take on healthcare spending, the statewide moratorium on large-scale data centers, and more.

You can join the discussion and ask Assemblymember Jensen your questions about state business.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams