State awards $90K to Rochester legal aid collaborative

The Telesca Center for Justice will receive a $90,000 state investment to support its work connecting low-income residents with free civil legal services.

State Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Jen Lunsford announced the funding Tuesday at the downtown Rochester center, which houses four nonprofit legal organizations under one roof: Empire Justice Center, JustCause, Legal Assistance of Western New York and the Legal Aid Society of Rochester.

The funding will support the center's shared intake and referral system, which helps connect clients with the legal services. The organizations assist residents facing a range of civil legal issues, including housing disputes, family court matters and access to public benefits.

Bronson said the center's collaborative model makes legal representation more accessible for people who otherwise could not afford it.

“I strongly believe that no matter who you are, we all deserve equity, we deserve justice, and we deserve opportunity," he said.

Lunsford said the partnership also serves as a reliable referral resource for elected officials and helps people navigate complex systems to access existing services and benefits.

“I know whenever me or my staff pick up the phone to a Telesca Center partner, we know that our constituents are getting exactly what they need," she said. "We know they will get quality, just treatment, they will get good legal services, and we can trust that they are in good hands.”

Telesca Center Executive Director Mary Loenguth said the collaborative has served hundreds of thousands of people over nearly two decades but continues to see strong demand for civil legal assistance.

The Telesca Center opened in 2007.