12:00: Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' 'How to Feel Loved'

The new state budget was nearly two months late when it was passed, and New York lawmakers are sharing their perspectives on the process, what's included, and what they think is missing. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Josh Jensen. He discusses his take on healthcare spending, the statewide moratorium on large-scale data centers, and more. You can join the discussion and ask Assemblymember Jensen your questions about state business. In studio:



Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. This episode is focused on a question: Do you feel truly loved? In their book, psychology professors Harry Reis and Sonja Lyubomirsky explore the connection between love and happiness. According to their research, a key to happiness is feeling loved. They argue that the actions we usually associate with being loved, loving someone, or falling in love differ from truly feeling loved. So how can you nurture that feeling? This hour, we sit down with Reis and his University of Rochester colleague, psychology professor Bonnie Le, to explore the science of love and happiness and what it takes to feel more of both. Our guests:

Harry Reis, Ph.D., professor of psychology and Dean's Professor in Arts and Sciences at the University of Rochester, and co-author of "How to Feel Loved: The Five Mindsets That Get You More of What Matters Most"

Bonnie Le, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.