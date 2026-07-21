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Connections

Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 21, 2026 at 8:57 AM EDT
A smiling man with red hair and a red mustache and beard. He is wearing a dark blazer, an American flag pin, a blue button-down shirt, and a red and blue striped tie. He is sitting in front of an American flag.
Provided
Josh Jensen

12:00: Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' 'How to Feel Loved'

The new state budget was nearly two months late when it was passed, and New York lawmakers are sharing their perspectives on the process, what's included, and what they think is missing. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Josh Jensen. He discusses his take on healthcare spending, the statewide moratorium on large-scale data centers, and more. You can join the discussion and ask Assemblymember Jensen your questions about state business. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. This episode is focused on a question: Do you feel truly loved? In their book, psychology professors Harry Reis and Sonja Lyubomirsky explore the connection between love and happiness. According to their research, a key to happiness is feeling loved. They argue that the actions we usually associate with being loved, loving someone, or falling in love differ from truly feeling loved. So how can you nurture that feeling? This hour, we sit down with Reis and his University of Rochester colleague, psychology professor Bonnie Le, to explore the science of love and happiness and what it takes to feel more of both. Our guests:

  • Harry Reis, Ph.D., professor of psychology and Dean's Professor in Arts and Sciences at the University of Rochester, and co-author of "How to Feel Loved: The Five Mindsets That Get You More of What Matters Most"
  • Bonnie Le, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

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For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.