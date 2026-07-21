Legionella bacteria detected in St. Mary's water system

Precautionary measures are underway at the St. Mary's medical campus on Genesee Street in Rochester after routine testing showed elevated levels of legionella bacteria in portions of the water system.

That is the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease.

Rochester Regional Health said bottled water is being used on the campus for patients and residents to drink, brush their teeth, and bathe.

The health organization said the risk to St. Mary's patients, residents, and visitors is believed to be low, and there has been no disruption to patient care or operations.

Rochester Regional said they continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of severe pneumonia caused by breathing mist or vapor from infected water.

