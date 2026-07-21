© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legionella bacteria detected in St. Mary's water system

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published July 21, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT

Precautionary measures are underway at the St. Mary's medical campus on Genesee Street in Rochester after routine testing showed elevated levels of legionella bacteria in portions of the water system.

That is the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease.

Rochester Regional Health said bottled water is being used on the campus for patients and residents to drink, brush their teeth, and bathe.

The health organization said the risk to St. Mary's patients, residents, and visitors is believed to be low, and there has been no disruption to patient care or operations.

Rochester Regional said they continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of severe pneumonia caused by breathing mist or vapor from infected water.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams