Hochul expands free swim lessons through YMCA, SUNY partnership

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that New York is expanding free swim lessons for children through the state's NY SWIMS initiative.

The program is being expanded through a partnership between the state Department of Health, the State University of New York and YMCA locations across the state.

In the Rochester area, the YMCA of Greater Rochester will offer free learn-to-swim lessons for children from birth through age 12.

Families are encouraged to contact their local YMCA for eligibility requirements and class schedules.

State officials say the expansion is intended to improve water safety and make summer recreation more affordable. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the United States, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The state says it has invested nearly $260 million in public swimming infrastructure through the NY SWIMS initiative since it launched in 2024, with an estimated 2.5 million New Yorkers expected to benefit from improved access to swimming facilities and lessons.