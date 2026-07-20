Lupien will not seek reelection to City Council, endorses Barnhart for the seat

Rochester City Councilmember Mary Lupien will not be seeking a third term in office in 2027, instead backing County Legislator Rachel Barnhart to succeed her.

Lupien has represented the East District since 2020 and had been among the most prominent progressive voices on City Council. In her time in office, she has advocated for police alternatives to public safety, notably leading to the creation of the Person in Crisis Team. She also has focused on housing rights and was a major driver behind Rochester adopting Good Cause eviction protections. She also previously served as vice president of Council.

Barnhart, a longtime ally and a similar political figure in the Legislature, announced her run for the seat Monday morning.

"I really am proud of what I have accomplished, given that I was opposed so heavily," Lupien said in a phone interview. “And I think it was the right time for me to take office in January 2020 with the crises that we were experiencing.”

Lupien was one of the most outspoken elected officials after the death of Daniel Prude in 2020, calling for a halving of the Rochester Police Department's budget at the time and an expansion of police alternative programs.

She was among the city officials accused, in an independent report from attorney Andrew Celli, of suppressing information about Prude's death prior to it becoming public knowledge. That included not telling her colleagues. She later said she thought they already knew.

Lupien said she is not seeking re-election both because she thinks elected offices should transfer to new faces, as well as her planning to complete a master's program in mental health counseling in May of next year.

"Part of mental health counseling is heavy on the advocacy side, because we're working with clients who have systems that are oppressing them, and it's our responsibility to work to undo them," Lupien said. "I really plan to focus my public service in advocating for things overdose prevention centers and more effective mental health care."

Lupien said she has no current plans to seek another elected office. Last year, she unsuccessfully challenged Mayor Malik Evans.

Barnhart, a former TV journalist, was first elected to the county legislature in 2019. In a statement, Barnhart said she thinks she's likely to see a primary challenge and sought to frame the race ahead -- though no other challengers for the seat have announced their candidacy yet.

"I speak up, even when it's hard," Barnhart said. "I don't have to answer to political bosses, I answer to the people I represent. That's why Rochester's power brokers will fight hard to get control of the East District seat."

The Democratic primary election for City Council's four district seats will take place in June 2027, with the general election in November.