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Connections

Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT
A smiling man with a dark beard wears a beige knit cap, glasses and grey shirt and sits in front of a microphone.
Provided
Kyle Green

12:00: Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' The future of human/AI relationships

When we recently learned that Senator Lindsey Graham had died and that Senator Mitch McConnell was having health problems, conspiracy theories flourished online: Maybe Senator Graham had been targeted by the Kremlin; maybe Senator McConnell had died, and his death was being hidden. Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly in modern culture? We explore that question with our guest:

  • Kyle Green, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Sociology at SUNY Brockport and host of the "Give Theory a Chance" podcast

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. We begin the week with a conversation about the future of human/AI relationships. Will kids grow up with a mix of human and AI friends? Should we get comfortable with that? Should we set boundaries, and if so, how? Artificial intelligence is already part of human life and relationships – from virtual friends, to AI pornography, to work assistants, and AI counselors. How much do we trust AI — with our emotions and decisions? We discuss it. Our guests:

  • Kevin Spencer Beckford, operations executive, speaker and business turnaround strategist, and AI humanist
  • Mark Weber, clinical associate professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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