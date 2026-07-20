Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly?
12:00: Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly?
1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' The future of human/AI relationships
When we recently learned that Senator Lindsey Graham had died and that Senator Mitch McConnell was having health problems, conspiracy theories flourished online: Maybe Senator Graham had been targeted by the Kremlin; maybe Senator McConnell had died, and his death was being hidden. Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly in modern culture? We explore that question with our guest:
- Kyle Green, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Sociology at SUNY Brockport and host of the "Give Theory a Chance" podcast
Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. We begin the week with a conversation about the future of human/AI relationships. Will kids grow up with a mix of human and AI friends? Should we get comfortable with that? Should we set boundaries, and if so, how? Artificial intelligence is already part of human life and relationships – from virtual friends, to AI pornography, to work assistants, and AI counselors. How much do we trust AI — with our emotions and decisions? We discuss it. Our guests:
- Kevin Spencer Beckford, operations executive, speaker and business turnaround strategist, and AI humanist
- Mark Weber, clinical associate professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University
"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.