12:00: Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' The future of human/AI relationships

When we recently learned that Senator Lindsey Graham had died and that Senator Mitch McConnell was having health problems, conspiracy theories flourished online: Maybe Senator Graham had been targeted by the Kremlin; maybe Senator McConnell had died, and his death was being hidden. Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly in modern culture? We explore that question with our guest:



Kyle Green, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Sociology at SUNY Brockport and host of the "Give Theory a Chance" podcast

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts focus on friendship, love, and belonging. We begin the week with a conversation about the future of human/AI relationships. Will kids grow up with a mix of human and AI friends? Should we get comfortable with that? Should we set boundaries, and if so, how? Artificial intelligence is already part of human life and relationships – from virtual friends, to AI pornography, to work assistants, and AI counselors. How much do we trust AI — with our emotions and decisions? We discuss it. Our guests:

Kevin Spencer Beckford, operations executive, speaker and business turnaround strategist, and AI humanist

Mark Weber, clinical associate professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.