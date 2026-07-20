Black Culture Festival enters its seventh year

Will Powers said that when he first organized the Black Culture Festival, he was just looking for a way to celebrate the things Black people nationwide and locally have accomplished. And to highlight the Black cultural influence all over the world.

"I believe in Black people. I believe in Black culture," Powers said. "We usually celebrate our ancestry or our history, but we don't celebrate our current times and events."

Powers said the idea came at a time when he felt like the Black community needed reasons to feel empowered. Now the festival is in its seventh year.

"This was a by us, for us thing," Powers said. "We set the trends on fashion. We set the trends just on culture alone. That's something that I felt like we needed to celebrate."

Provided / Will Powers Black Culture Festival organizer, Will Powers, said the festival is a way to celebrate the things Black people nationwide and locally have accomplished.

The two-day festival is free and family-friendly. Powers said festival-goers can expect bounce houses for the kids, food, and various small businesses with vendor tables. He said helping local businesses profit is one of his missions.

"It helps stimulate the economy locally here in Rochester. It keeps the dollar circulating within the community," Powers said.

Over the years, the festival has acquired the support of various sponsors like Sun Lion Financial Group. Its CEO, Edwin Spencer, said this is the company's third year with the festival, and he continues to believe in the organizer's mission.

Spencer said this celebration comes at a pivotal time for the community, when violence and disagreements among Black groups are circulating throughout social media.

Provided / Will Powers The Black Culture Festival is returning downtown for its seventh year.

"We need more festivals like this, highlighting the happiness and love that is in our community," Spencer said. "The more we push it out there, the more we see it, the more we all believe in it, and the more it comes true."

This year's festival theme is Homecoming.

Powers said it's a way for those to attend to honor their roots and "rep" their high school, college, fraternity, or sorority. And to welcome home those who are visiting or returning.

"We want to make it the biggest family reunion that we could have here in Rochester," Powers said.

The Black Culture Festival will take place 5 to 9 p.m. July 24 and noon to 8 p.m. July 25 at Parcel 5 downtown.