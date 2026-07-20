AAA offers theft prevention tips as summer car theft season continues

July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, an annual campaign aimed at reminding drivers how to reduce the risk of having their vehicles stolen during the summer, when thefts tend to increase

AAA Western and Central New York recommends simple steps such as locking doors, rolling up windows, parking in well-lit areas and keeping smart key fobs away from vehicles when they're not in use. The organization also suggests using visible deterrents, including steering wheel locks, brake pedal locks or alarm decals, to make vehicles less attractive to thieves.

New York ranks fifth in the nation for vehicle thefts. Monroe County led the state in stolen vehicles in 2023 before dropping to fifth statewide the following year.