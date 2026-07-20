Gillibrand highlights grocery costs during Rochester-area stop

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited Rochester on Monday to argue that rising grocery prices are being driven by tariffs and the war in Iran, saying the higher costs are squeezing families and small businesses.

Speaking at R's Market in Brighton, Gillibrand said higher fuel prices are increasing costs throughout the food supply chain, from farms to grocery stores.

"Every day, I hear from hardworking New Yorkers that they cannot make ends meet, whether it's their increasing grocery prices, or a utility bill, or just filling up a tank of gas," Gillibrand said.

Carrie Cocca, owner of R's Market, said this past year, costs at her market have increased by 30 percent, and meat prices have doubled.

"I have to pay more for products," she said, "Which means, unfortunately, my customers have to pay more too.

The latest Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices for fruits and vegetables have increased about 6% over the past year, while nonalcoholic beverages are up nearly 6%, according to Gillibrand's office.

Gillibrand said the combination of higher prices and wages that have not kept pace is forcing families to make difficult choices about paying bills and buying food.

She and other state leaders are backing a $30 million Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs program that would help New York farmers offset rising costs and market losses.