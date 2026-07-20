Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly?
When we recently learned that Senator Lindsey Graham had died and that Senator Mitch McConnell was having health problems, conspiracy theories flourished online: Maybe Senator Graham had been targeted by the Kremlin; maybe Senator McConnell had died, and his death was being hidden.
Why do conspiracy theories spread so quickly in modern culture? We explore that question with our guest.
In studio:
- Kyle Green, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Sociology at SUNY Brockport and host of the "Give Theory a Chance" podcast