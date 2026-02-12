© 2026 WXXI News
"How to Feel Loved"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:34 PM EST
WXXI News

Do you feel truly loved?

In their new book, psychology professors Harry Reis and Sonja Lyubomirsky explore the connection between love and happiness. According to their research, a key to happiness is feeling loved.

They argue that the actions we usually associate with being loved, loving someone, or falling in love differ from truly feeling loved.

So how can you nurture that feeling? This hour, we sit down with Reis and his University of Rochester colleague, psychology professor Bonnie Le, to explore the science of love and happiness and what it takes to feel more of both.

