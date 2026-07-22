New York urges thrift shoppers to check for recalls before buying used items

The New York Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection on Wednesday released guidance encouraging consumers to inspect secondhand products carefully and avoid buying recalled or unsafe items.

The consumer advisory comes as resale shopping continues to grow nationwide, driven in part by higher prices and consumers looking to stretch their budgets.

Officials say shoppers should avoid purchasing used car seats, cribs, bassinets, helmets, lithium-ion batteries and some children's products that might no longer meet current safety standards or could have hidden damage.

“Many New York consumers shop secondhand for bargains, unique vintage or antique wares, to keep products out of landfills, and even for the simple thrill of the hunt,” Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said in a statement. “Keep these NYS Division of Consumer Protection tips in mind so your good deal doesn’t put you or your family’s safety and health at risk.”

The agency recommends checking the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's online recall database before buying secondhand items, particularly products intended for infants and children.

Officials also advise shoppers to inspect used furniture for signs of bed bugs, avoid damaged cookware and electronics.