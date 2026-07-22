Getting a job – and keeping a job – is not what it used to be
Unexpected job loss. Chaos in the workforce. Changing rules.
The work environment for teens and 20-somethings looks a lot different than it did for previous generations. Fewer than half of Americans age 17-19 have held a job. That can lead to friction with their first employers.
Chitra Nawbatt writes often on how the youngest adults can navigate a much more difficult space than their parents found. Her book, "The CodeBreaker Mindset," explores how to turn problems into advantages.
She’s a guest this week at the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, and this hour, she joins us on "Connections."
In studio:
- Chitra Nawbatt, investor, growth advisor, podcast host, and author of "The CodeBreaker Mindset"
- Ian Mortimer, D.B.A., president of the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship