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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Getting a job – and keeping a job – is not what it used to be

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:20 PM EDT
A purple and pink book cover with the "The CodeBreaker Mindset: The Unwritten Rules for Success" by Chitra Nawbatt in white text
"The CodeBreaker Mindset: The Unwritten Rules for Success" by Chitra Nawbatt
WXXI News

Unexpected job loss. Chaos in the workforce. Changing rules.

The work environment for teens and 20-somethings looks a lot different than it did for previous generations. Fewer than half of Americans age 17-19 have held a job. That can lead to friction with their first employers.

Chitra Nawbatt writes often on how the youngest adults can navigate a much more difficult space than their parents found. Her book, "The CodeBreaker Mindset," explores how to turn problems into advantages.

She’s a guest this week at the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, and this hour, she joins us on "Connections."

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams