Getting a job – and keeping a job – is not what it used to be

WXXI News

Unexpected job loss. Chaos in the workforce. Changing rules.

The work environment for teens and 20-somethings looks a lot different than it did for previous generations. Fewer than half of Americans age 17-19 have held a job. That can lead to friction with their first employers.

Chitra Nawbatt writes often on how the youngest adults can navigate a much more difficult space than their parents found. Her book, "The CodeBreaker Mindset," explores how to turn problems into advantages.

She’s a guest this week at the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, and this hour, she joins us on "Connections."

In studio:

