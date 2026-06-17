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Judge rejects deaf couple's push for settlement in Brighton case

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
Mary Karol Matchett holds a photo of her son Scott that shows him on a dive with his dad Doug in the Florida Keys. Scott, who is deaf, was in a mental health crisis in 2021, and allegedly had trouble communicating with police. When he requested an interpreter he was told non was provided.
Max Schulte
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WXXI News
Mary Karol Matchett holds a photo of her son Scott that shows him on a dive with his dad Doug in the Florida Keys. Scott, who is deaf, was in a mental health crisis in 2021, and allegedly had trouble communicating with police. When he requested an interpreter he was told non was provided.

A federal judge has rejected claims from a deaf Brighton couple that the town reneged on a settlement of their civil rights claim — or sought to use the deal to buy their silence.

Doug and Mary Karol Matchett sued the town and its Police Department last year, alleging officers rebuffed their requests for interpreters as they struggled to communicate in a mental health crisis involving their deaf son.

Terms of a settlement allegedly agreed to by the town and its insurer had the town paying $75,000 and making a series of commitments to better equip police to respond to requests for ASL interpreters, as well as to host regular meetings between the police chief and representatives of the deaf community.

But the town also insisted on a non-disparagement clause — meaning the Matchetts would be prohibited from speaking badly about Brighton.

Such provisions are unenforceable, the Matchett’s lawyer Andrew Rozynski argued, and the clause was not part of the settlement talks. He wrote in court filings that, "the government cannot condition settlement payments on silencing citizens’ speech about matters of public concern.”

The Matchetts sought to enforce the terms, absent the non-disparagement clause. U.S. District Court Judge Frank Geraci disagreed, noting there was no signed, written agreement and "not all material terms had been agreed upon, where there was still debate as to items such as attorneys’ fees, tax consequence provisions, no admission, and third-party beneficiary provisions.”

Geraci requested the two sides file a joint report within three weeks indicating if they are ready to proceed to trial or need to continue those preparations.

Mary Karol Matchett, with her husband Doug, hold a photo of thier son Scott while on a dive with Doug in the Flordia Keys. Scott, who is deaf, had trouble communicating with police while experiencing metal heath crisis because an interpreter was never provided by the police department.(photo by Max Schulte)
Local News
From the archive: How a Brighton couple claims police failed them and their deaf son
Brian Sharp
The town is facing separate federal lawsuits claiming police violated state and federal law by not providing American Sign Language or other interpretive services to residents when requested.

Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp