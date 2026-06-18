Harborfest returns to Ontario Beach Park this weekend

The 40th annual Harborfest at Ontario Beach Park is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Friday with carnival rides and games.

The event continues through the weekend. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There will be all sorts of activities, attractions, contests, performances and music.

The Boat Parade of Lights is set for 9 p.m. Saturday. Other highlights include an America 250-themed sand sculpture contest, a visit from the schooner Lettie G. Howard, and the X Squad water ski show.

Attendees will be able to sail on the Lettie G. Howard. To make a reservation visit lettieg.org.

More information, including a complete schedule of events, is available at ontariobeachentertainment.org/harborfest.