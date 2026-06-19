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Rochester Regional moves orthopedic care into the Canandaigua community

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
This building at 183 Parrish St. in Canandaigua will be the new home for Rochester Regional's comprehensive Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center.
Keith Bullis
/
Provided by Rochester Regional Health
This building at 183 Parrish St. in Canandaigua will be the new home for Rochester Regional's comprehensive Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center.

A growing trend in medicine over the past two decades continues to take root in Greater Rochester.

We're starting to see more health care services move out of hospitals and into outpatient settings. On Wednesday, Rochester Regional Health began construction on a comprehensive new center for orthopedic and spinal care in Canandaigua.

Dr. Gordon Whitbeck, the health system's executive medical director for orthopedics and sports medicine, said he remembers a time when each Finger Lakes town had its own hospital. Over the past three or four decades, the region has become a relative medical desert, he said, with residents having to travel to Rochester or elsewhere for their care.

"And really, nothing could make me happier than to commit to providing, perhaps in a different way, care close to home, like they used to receive from their community hospitals on a regular basis," Whitbeck said.

An artist's rendering of a nurse's center at the Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center in Canandaigua, which is expected to open in 2027.
Provided
/
Rochester Regional Health
An artist's rendering of a nurse's center at the Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center in Canandaigua, which is expected to open in 2027.

In addition to the convenience for patients, Whitbeck said this type of outpatient care is more cost-effective.

"These centers have been demonstrated to provide care that is of the highest quality, is associated with, in fact, an improved customer service experience, and at a much lower expense than perhaps similar care could be provided in an acute care setting, such as a hospital," he said.

The center, which will be located inside an existing medical building at 183 Parrish St. in Canandaigua, will offer one-stop access to orthopedic and neurological care, including pain management, imaging, and outpatient surgery.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

The University of Rochester Medical Center opened the region's first ambulatory orthopedic surgery center in Henrietta in 2023.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams