Assembly primary results are in

This year's primaries included three races across two Assembly districts in Monroe County.

In the 130th District, which covers all of Wayne County and juts into Webster, Democrats Carl Fitzsimmons and Joseph Lamanna squared off, as did Republicans Summer Johnson, George Dobbins, and Mark Johns.

And in the 137th District, which covers Gates and part of the city of Rochester, incumbent Democrat Demond Meeks faced a challenge from Monroe County Legislature Vice President Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons.

Below are the results for the three races.

130th Assembly District — Republican

Summer Johnson: 32%

George Dobbins: 39%

Mark Johns: 27%

130th Assembly District — Democratic

Carl Fitzsimmons: 48%

Joseph Lamanna: 47%

137th Assembly District — Democratic

Demond Meeks: 81%

Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons: 19%