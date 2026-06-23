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Assembly primary results are in

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:02 PM EDT
"Vote Here" signs outside St. Theodore's Church on Spencerport Road in Gates, which was an early voting polling site in the 2024 general election.
Denise Young
/
WXXI News file photo
"Vote Here" signs outside St. Theodore's Church on Spencerport Road in Gates, which was an early voting polling site in the 2024 general election.

This year's primaries included three races across two Assembly districts in Monroe County.

In the 130th District, which covers all of Wayne County and juts into Webster, Democrats Carl Fitzsimmons and Joseph Lamanna squared off, as did Republicans Summer Johnson, George Dobbins, and Mark Johns.

And in the 137th District, which covers Gates and part of the city of Rochester, incumbent Democrat Demond Meeks faced a challenge from Monroe County Legislature Vice President Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons.

Below are the results for the three races.

130th Assembly District — Republican

Summer Johnson: 32%
George Dobbins: 39%
Mark Johns: 27%

130th Assembly District — Democratic

Carl Fitzsimmons: 48%
Joseph Lamanna: 47%

137th Assembly District — Democratic

Demond Meeks: 81%
Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons: 19%
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule