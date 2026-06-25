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Connections

'The Extraordinary Caterpillar'

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 25, 2026 at 12:55 AM EDT
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12:00: 'The Extraordinary Caterpillar'

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Understanding science's 'blind spot'

Before they become butterflies or moths, caterpillars play a critical role in supporting biodiversity within our ecosystem. These creatures are a food source for birds and other insects; they support pollination; and their waste nourishes the soil. The importance of caterpillars is captured in Jeff McKay’s documentary film, “The Extraordinary Caterpillar.” The Broccolo B-Friendly Farm and Gardens in Fairport will be hosting a special screening June 29. Guest host Racquel Stephen discusses the film with a panel of enthusiasts and explores the hidden world of these small herbivores.

Our guests:

  • Laurie Broccolo owner of B-Friendly Farm and Gardens at Broccolo
  • Kevin Farrell, senior director of conservation for Genesee Land Trust
  • Kyra Stephenson, founder of Nature Mind Solutions, nature-based learning coach for the Rochester City School District, and soon-to-be director of Helmer Nature Center with the West Irondequoit School District

Then in our second hour, we continue our special summer series where we bring back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of Connections. This week's "Connections Summer Sessions" theme is astrophysicist Adam Frank. In this special rebroadcast, we ask a question: Can science provide absolute knowledge and understanding? Adam Frank is one of three scientists who have united to say that it cannot. And he and his colleagues go further: They write that science can suffer from a blind spot, ignoring the power and value of human experience. It's not a condemnation of science. Rather, they argue that science provides vital insight into the world as we experience it, but it does not supplant our experience, which needs to be taken into account. The controversial piece sparked debate in the scientific community. This hour, we hear from Adam Frank and one of his colleagues. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Marcelo Gleiser, theoretical physicist at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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