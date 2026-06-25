Celebrate July 4 in historical style

The Genesee Country Village & Museum will celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary on July 4.

The Mumford site will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a variety of events, including a naturalization ceremony at 11 a.m.

At 1 p.m., "Uncle Sam" will lead a 19th-century-style parade around the museum's Village Square, followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Other events include a ladies vintage base ball game, Indigenous storytellers and a pie-eating contest.

Tickets are on sale now at gcv.org. Children 12 and younger and museum members can attend for free.