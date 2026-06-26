Who are the greatest living American songwriters?

Julie Williams / WXXI News Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosting "Connections" on Friday, July 18, 2025

Earlier this month, the New York Times and its music critics caused a bit of a dustup with its "30 Greatest Living American Songwriters" list. Tough assignment — and no list like that is going to make everyone happy.

But the real drama happened in the responses: how the critics responded to criticism, and arguments for who should have been on that list.

Musicians and writers — including Rick Beato, Ted Gioa, and Brad Meldau — jumped into the fray with their thoughts not just on the choices, but on how those choices are made (Did Billy Joel belong on the list? Or at least deserve a little more respect from the critics?).

This hour, guest host Mona Seghatoleslami and local music experts talk about the art and the craft of songwriting.

In studio: