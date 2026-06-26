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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Who are the greatest living American songwriters?

By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 26, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long dark hair and is wearing a black sleeveless jumpsuit with black sandals; a woman front right has long dark hair and is wearing glasses, a yellow and orange paisley patterned dress and red sandals; a man back left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses and a grey t-shirt; a young woman back right has a dark afro and is wearing a beige sweatshirt.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
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WXXI News
(foreground) Anna Reguero, (background) Dave Chisholm and Rissa the Righter with guest host Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 26, 2026
A woman with long dark hair is wearing a black and red floral patterned sleeveless dress and glasses while sitting in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosting "Connections" on Friday, July 18, 2025

Earlier this month, the New York Times and its music critics caused a bit of a dustup with its "30 Greatest Living American Songwriters" list. Tough assignment — and no list like that is going to make everyone happy.

But the real drama happened in the responses: how the critics responded to criticism, and arguments for who should have been on that list.

Musicians and writers — including Rick Beato, Ted Gioa, and Brad Meldau — jumped into the fray with their thoughts not just on the choices, but on how those choices are made (Did Billy Joel belong on the list? Or at least deserve a little more respect from the critics?).

This hour, guest host Mona Seghatoleslami and local music experts talk about the art and the craft of songwriting.

In studio:

  • Dave Chisholm, Ph.D., trumpet player, composer, educator, and cartoonist
  • Anna Reguero, Ph.D., arts journalist, music scholar, and founding editor of Rochester Overture
  • Rissa the Righter, musician and songwriter

Connections
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
See stories by Mona Seghatoleslami
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams