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Connections

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, running for reelection

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 30, 2026 at 9:01 AM EDT
This stock illustration shows money in the shape of New York state.
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12:00: New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, running for reelection

1:00: Fewer drinkers, fewer Canadian tourists equal trouble for the Finger Lakes wine industry

We're joined by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. DiNapoli is seeking reelection and will face challenger Drew Warshaw in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we talk with DiNapoli about his work in the position – one he has held since 2007 – and his priorities, if reelected. We also explore how this often overlooked and misunderstood office affects aspects of your daily life. Our guest:

  • Tom DiNapoli, New York State comptroller

Then in our second hour, wineries across the region are reacting to unexpected challenges. From a decline in alcohol consumption to a recent drop in Canadian tourism, many companies are finding they need to shift their strategies for attracting and maintaining customers. This hour, we talk with representatives from three local wineries about the state of their industry and creative solutions for mitigating revenue loss. Our guests:

  • Brian Durnin, vice president of hospitality and entertainment at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
  • Matt Cassavaugh, winemaker at 20 Deep Winery
  • Chad Hendrickson, director of sales for Keuka Spring Vineyards

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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