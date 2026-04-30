12:00: New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, running for reelection

1:00: Fewer drinkers, fewer Canadian tourists equal trouble for the Finger Lakes wine industry

We're joined by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. DiNapoli is seeking reelection and will face challenger Drew Warshaw in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we talk with DiNapoli about his work in the position – one he has held since 2007 – and his priorities, if reelected. We also explore how this often overlooked and misunderstood office affects aspects of your daily life. Our guest:



Tom DiNapoli, New York State comptroller

Then in our second hour, wineries across the region are reacting to unexpected challenges. From a decline in alcohol consumption to a recent drop in Canadian tourism, many companies are finding they need to shift their strategies for attracting and maintaining customers. This hour, we talk with representatives from three local wineries about the state of their industry and creative solutions for mitigating revenue loss. Our guests:



Brian Durnin, vice president of hospitality and entertainment at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

Matt Cassavaugh, winemaker at 20 Deep Winery

Chad Hendrickson, director of sales for Keuka Spring Vineyards

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.