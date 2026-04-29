City forecloses on Da Garage, a one-time makeshift nightclub off North Clinton

The city is moving to foreclose on a house that once served as a makeshift nightclub in northeast Rochcester.

The house at 186 Hollenbeck St. was known as Da Garage, featured a DJ booth, kitchen equipment and rooftop deck, and drew crowds of hundreds of revelers. The city shut it own in 2024.

Owned by Frederick “Pee Dee” Poole, the address is listed alongside over 1,600 other properties that owe back taxes to the city. Properties like it are annually filed by the city in New York state Supreme Court. Poole has a tax lien of $4,470, according to the filing. He last paid taxes on the property in 2024, city property records show, and owes a total of $12,065.

Poole was arrested on federal drug charges last year after a raid on several properties led by the Department of Homeland Security. During a Rochester Police Department SWAT search of the property in March 2025 , agents found nearly two kilograms of vacuum-sealed fentanyl inside a safe, as well as a Draco pistol, a somewhat unusual type of Romanian handgun similar to a stockless AK-47.

Agency arrested Poole shortly before that raid at a house on Avenue C. Keys to the house, safe, and several thousand dollars in cash were taken from Poole, according to federal court records.

Poole’s next court appearance is slated for May 28.

In 2024, WXXI News reported on Da Garage and how, for years, the city had attempted to have the property shutdown, issuing it “nuisance points” over incidents that included fights and a nearby shooting. Partygoers were charged at the door to attend. At one party, Poole alleged to have paid rapper Jadakiss $12,000 to do a walkthrough. The city ultimately used Mayor Malik Evans’ Gun Violence State of Emergency to shutter the property. In June 2024, State Supreme Court Judge Joseph Waldorf ordered the garage on Poole’s property to be boarded up, the deck taken down, and the equipment removed.

No one would be allowed to enter the garage, including Poole.