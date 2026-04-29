Bridge work means overnight Monroe Avenue closures

Part of Monroe Avenue in Brighton will be closed overnight for the next week and a half to accommodate work on the Interstate 590 bridge.

The closures begin Wednesday and end on the morning of May 8. From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day, the eastbound lanes of Monroe Avenue will be closed at the 590 south on-ramp and the westbound lanes at the 590 north on-ramp, according to the state Department of Transportation. Detours will be posted.

DOT crews began work earlier this spring to replace the Interstate 590 bridge over Monroe Avenue. The work is expected to continue through winter 2028.