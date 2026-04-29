12:00: What's new and what's next at the YMCA of Greater Rochester?

1:00: Spring planting questions? We have the answers.

We sit down with the leaders of the YMCA of Greater Rochester. It has been nearly two years since we last spoke with President and CEO Ernie Lamour and Chief Experience Officer Pam Cowan. Since then, the nonprofit has enacted a new strategic plan that emphasizes community partnerships. From a food pantry and clothing closet, to DMV and tax prep services, to a nationwide basketball tournament, our guests explain the Y's role in meeting the needs of the rural, urban, and suburban areas it serves. In studio:



Ernie Lamour, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester

Pam Cowan, chief experience officer for the YMCA of Greater Rochester



Then in our second hour, spring has (sort of) sprung! Fluctuating temperatures have made for some recent unseasonably cold and wet weather. As we head into the heart of planting season, our guest helps us understand everything we need to know to help your garden survive and thrive. Our guest:



Petra Page-Mann, co-founder, friend, and neighbor of Fruition Seeds

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.