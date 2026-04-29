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Connections

What's new and what's next at the YMCA of Greater Rochester?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 29, 2026 at 1:34 AM EDT
A smiling man wearing a light blue collared shirt under a blue-grey suitcoat. The orange and red YMCA logo is in the background.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Ernest Lamour became the new president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester in 2023.

12:00: What's new and what's next at the YMCA of Greater Rochester?

1:00: Spring planting questions? We have the answers.

We sit down with the leaders of the YMCA of Greater Rochester. It has been nearly two years since we last spoke with President and CEO Ernie Lamour and Chief Experience Officer Pam Cowan. Since then, the nonprofit has enacted a new strategic plan that emphasizes community partnerships. From a food pantry and clothing closet, to DMV and tax prep services, to a nationwide basketball tournament, our guests explain the Y's role in meeting the needs of the rural, urban, and suburban areas it serves. In studio:

  • Ernie Lamour, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester
  • Pam Cowan, chief experience officer for the YMCA of Greater Rochester

Then in our second hour, spring has (sort of) sprung! Fluctuating temperatures have made for some recent unseasonably cold and wet weather. As we head into the heart of planting season, our guest helps us understand everything we need to know to help your garden survive and thrive. Our guest:

  • Petra Page-Mann, co-founder, friend, and neighbor of Fruition Seeds

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

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