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Connections

How 'bike boulevards' have changed cycling in one local town

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT
Cyclists wearing helmets on a road in Henrietta
Image provided
/
Millie Sefranek
On Saturday, a group of cyclists went for an inaugural ride on the town of Henrietta's new Wedge Park Bike Boulevard, which connects with the Crane School, nestled in a neighborhood between Hyland Drive and East Henrietta Road

12:00: Special rebroadcast: How the Trump administration has changed foreign policy

1:00: How 'bike boulevards' have changed cycling in one local town

We bring back one of our most popular conversations of the year. The Trump administration has made significant changes to the way it handles foreign affairs in Africa. A number of diplomats and military leaders have been dismissed or reassigned. In what she said is her first radio interview since retiring, U.S. Army Major General Jami Shawley takes us behind the scenes of the White House. In this remarkable conversation, she opens up about hiring and firing decisions made by the Trump administration, how high-level officers view Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and more. In studio:

  • Jami Shawley, retired U.S. Army major general

Then in our second hour, a local town has taken steps to make its community safer for bicyclists of all ages. As reported by WXXI’s Jeremy Moule, Henrietta has installed “bike boulevards.” The alternate routes parallel roads with heavy traffic, making them more comfortable for cyclists. The boulevards came to fruition after bike safety advocates pushed for the change. This hour, our guests explain the project, the impact it has had, and what other towns can learn from Henrietta’s work. Our guests:

  • Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News
  • Millie Sefranek, member of the Henrietta Town Board 
  • Christine Merrill, bicycle safety advocate

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

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