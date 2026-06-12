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City to detail options for Highland, Cobbs Hill reservoirs

WXXI News
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
An aerial view shows Washington Grove and Cobbs Hill park and reservoir with the Rochester skyline in the distance.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Changes are coming to Cobbs Hill reservoir as the city looks to make the facility compliant with stricter water quality regulations set by the federal government.

Possible changes coming to the Highland and Cobbs Hill reservoirs will be detailed during a June 24 public meeting.

The session is set for 5:30 p.m. that Wednesday at Olmsted Lodge, 171 Reservoir Ave. in Highland Park.

Changes are required to comply with federal drinking water regulations. Those new rules mandate that public water systems with uncovered finished-water reservoirs either cover those reservoirs or provide additional treatment to protect against harmful microorganisms.

City staff and project consultants will present the alternatives being considered and discuss an Environmental Impact Statement that will be prepared.

For more information about the project, visit the city’s Reservoir Improvement webpage at cityofrochester.gov/lt2compliance.
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