Downtown movies return Friday

Movies With a Downtown View is back for the year with a Friday showing of a classic: "Space Jam."

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Parcel 5 on East Main Street. Bring blankets and chairs. Movie time is 8 p.m. Before the movie there will be family activities and food available for purchase from local vendors.

The film will be shown on a 20-foot-wide LED wall and be closed captioned. ASL interpreters also will be present.

Other showings this summer are "A Minecraft Movie" on July 17 and yet-to-be-announced movie on Sept. 25.