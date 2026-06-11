12:00: Candidates in the Democratic primary for New York Senate District 54

1:00: Special rebroadcast: A tale of two Rochesters

The June primary is just over two weeks away. Democrats in the 54th Senate District will see two names on the ballot when they head to the polls: Scott Comegys and Michael Mills. The candidates are vying for the opportunity to unseat Republican Senator Pam Helming in the general election. This hour, guest host Julie Philipp sits down with the candidates to discuss their backgrounds, platforms, and priorities for the district, which covers part of Monroe and all of Livingston, Ontario, and Wayne Counties. In studio:



Scott Comegys, candidate in the Democratic primary for New York Senate District 54

Michael Mills, candidate in the Democratic primary for New York Senate District 54

Then in our second hour, we continue to explore the state of the Rochester housing market in this special rebroadcast series. Real estate broker Mark Siwiec says the data is stark, and tells a story of two Rochesters. For luxury homeowners, it’s the best of times: soaring numbers of homes sold for more than a million bucks. For first-time buyers, it’s the worst of times: tiny inventory, high pressure. But Siwiec says there’s reason to think that change is coming. He joins us to discuss it. Our guest:



Mark Siwiec, broker and owner of Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.