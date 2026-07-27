Monroe County to start planning for new Henrietta park

Monroe County lawmakers could soon vote on hiring a firm to complete a master plan for the fledgling Henrietta County Park.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has submitted a measure to the county Legislature seeking authorization to contract with Colliers Engineering and Design for $30,000 to develop the master plan. They'll discuss it during committee meetings this week, with a potential vote on it likely at a future meeting of the full Legislature.

It would be the first such plan for the Monroe County's 23rd park. In 2023, the county acquired 70 acres in the southern part of the town between Pinnacle and East Henrietta roads to create the park. The land is heavily forested and includes low-lying wetlands and marshes, as well as connections to the Lehigh Valley Trail, according to the news release from the time.

The master plan would provide a long-term vision for the development, management, and conservation of the park that will guide future decision-making, according to the legislation. It will document existing conditions and community priorities and identify recommended improvements and strategies to put them in place.

Colliers was chosen as the contractor through a request for proposals process.