12:00: Nancy Spielberg and the Jewish Film Festival; teens with the Rochester Teen Film Festival

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Tariffs, rate cuts, and grocery prices: Oh my!

Filmmaker Nancy Spielberg is our guest. The noted producer will be in Rochester on Tuesday for a screening of the documentary, "A Letter to David." The film is a "cinematic letter to director Tom Shoval’s friend David Cunio, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th." It's being screened as part of the Jewish Film Festival. We preview the film and the festival in the first part of the program. Then, we welcome local youth filmmakers who discuss their creative process in advance of the Rochester Teen Film Festival. Our guests:



Nancy Spielberg, president of Playmount Productions

Marci Wiseman, director of the Jewish Film Festival

Geovanny Lopez, filmmaker of "Pandora's Present" in the Rochester Teen Film Festival

Kyla Batiste, director and star of "Issue No. 1" in the Rochester Teen Film Festival

Linda Moroney, co-founder of the Rochester Teen Film Festival

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts explore the state of the economy. In this episode, economist Eric Morris explains the impact — so far — of tariffs. We examine the stickiness of food prices, and the possible effects of another rate cut. We also answer audience questions, such as: what exactly is stagflation? Are we in it? Our guest:



Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.