© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Nancy Spielberg and the Jewish Film Festival; teens with the Rochester Teen Film Festival

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 27, 2026 at 9:02 AM EDT
A black clapboard used for filming movies.
Provided

12:00: Nancy Spielberg and the Jewish Film Festival; teens with the Rochester Teen Film Festival

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Tariffs, rate cuts, and grocery prices: Oh my!

Filmmaker Nancy Spielberg is our guest. The noted producer will be in Rochester on Tuesday for a screening of the documentary, "A Letter to David." The film is a "cinematic letter to director Tom Shoval’s friend David Cunio, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th." It's being screened as part of the Jewish Film Festival. We preview the film and the festival in the first part of the program. Then, we welcome local youth filmmakers who discuss their creative process in advance of the Rochester Teen Film Festival. Our guests:

  • Nancy Spielberg, president of Playmount Productions
  • Marci Wiseman, director of the Jewish Film Festival
  • Geovanny Lopez, filmmaker of "Pandora's Present" in the Rochester Teen Film Festival
  • Kyla Batiste, director and star of "Issue No. 1" in the Rochester Teen Film Festival
  • Linda Moroney, co-founder of the Rochester Teen Film Festival

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts explore the state of the economy. In this episode, economist Eric Morris explains the impact — so far — of tariffs. We examine the stickiness of food prices, and the possible effects of another rate cut. We also answer audience questions, such as: what exactly is stagflation? Are we in it? Our guest:

  • Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.