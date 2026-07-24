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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Getting close to nature — in the city

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:53 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing a blue blouse with bright green pants; a bald man front right is wearing eyeglasses, a blue polo shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes; a woman at center has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a light blue shirt, light green capri pants and striped flats; a woman back left has long dark hair and is wearing a brown cardigan over a black sleeveless shirt; a woman back right has short dark curly hair and is wearing eyeglasses and a brown short-sleeved shirt with a white leaf pattern.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Kyra Stephenson and Bill Collins, (background) Amanda Little and Sara Scott with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 24, 2026
A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Julie Philipp

The city of Rochester is celebrating the opening of its first nature center, located in a historic building in Maplewood Park. The idea is to bring children who live in the city closer to the environment — to explore, learn, and play in natural surroundings.

Two years ago, when the Maplewood Nature Center was just a dream, we talked to the people trying to make it real. Now that the center is open, we bring them back to learn about the partnerships, programs, and activities that are happening there.

They join guest host Julie Philipp in the studio:

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams