Getting close to nature — in the city

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

The city of Rochester is celebrating the opening of its first nature center, located in a historic building in Maplewood Park. The idea is to bring children who live in the city closer to the environment — to explore, learn, and play in natural surroundings.

Two years ago, when the Maplewood Nature Center was just a dream, we talked to the people trying to make it real. Now that the center is open, we bring them back to learn about the partnerships, programs, and activities that are happening there.

They join guest host Julie Philipp in the studio: